Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Presupuestos 2019 ERC mantiene el 'no' a los PGE y pide a Sánchez demostrar que "es diferente al PP"

Pere Aragonès no aclara si presentarán una enmienda a la totalidad o facilitarán que, al menos, el Congreso los pueda tramitar.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El vicepresidente del Govern Pere Aragonès en una imagen de archivo. EUROPA PRESS

El vicepresidente del Govern Pere Aragonès en una imagen de archivo. EUROPA PRESS

El número 3 de ERC y vicepresidente del Govern, Pere Aragonès, ha mantenido este viernes el 'no' de su partido a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) y ha reclamado al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez que, si quiere su apoyo, demuestre que "es diferente al PP".

Lo ha dicho en declaraciones a los periodistas desde Ginebra (Suiza), donde se ha reunido la Ejecutiva de ERC para que pudiera asistir presencialmente al encuentro la secretaria general del partido, Marta Rovira, que reside en aquel país desde marzo de 2018, cuando rechazó ir a declarar ante el Tribunal Supremo (TS).

No ha aclarado si presentarán una enmienda a la totalidad o facilitarán que, al menos, el Congreso los pueda tramitar, y ha concluido: "Los PGE justo se aprueban este viernes –en el Consejo de Ministros–. El contenido hasta ahora son filtraciones interesadas. En función del contenido concreto nos posicionaremos".

[Habrá ampliación]

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad