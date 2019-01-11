El número 3 de ERC y vicepresidente del Govern, Pere Aragonès, ha mantenido este viernes el 'no' de su partido a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) y ha reclamado al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez que, si quiere su apoyo, demuestre que "es diferente al PP".
Lo ha dicho en declaraciones a los periodistas desde Ginebra (Suiza), donde se ha reunido la Ejecutiva de ERC para que pudiera asistir presencialmente al encuentro la secretaria general del partido, Marta Rovira, que reside en aquel país desde marzo de 2018, cuando rechazó ir a declarar ante el Tribunal Supremo (TS).
No ha aclarado si presentarán una enmienda a la totalidad o facilitarán que, al menos, el Congreso los pueda tramitar, y ha concluido: "Los PGE justo se aprueban este viernes –en el Consejo de Ministros–. El contenido hasta ahora son filtraciones interesadas. En función del contenido concreto nos posicionaremos".
