Presupuestos 2019 Sánchez se plantea no presentar los Presupuestos para evitar un "desgaste político innecesario"

Sin embargo, la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha anunciado este mismo miércoles que el Gobierno espera cerrar en breve los acuerdos necesarios para poder presentar los PGE a primeros de diciembre. 

14/11/2018.-El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, abandona el hemicíclo durante la sesión de control al Ejecutivo que hoy tiene lugar en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Ballesteros

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, abandona el hemicíclo durante la sesión de control al Ejecutivo de este miércoles. EFE/Ballesteros

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se plantea no presentar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) 2019 para evitar un "desgaste político innecesario", según informa este miércoles Onda Cero, que cita a fuentes del Ejecutivo .

El principal motivo alude a las demandas exigidas por los partidos independentistas, que el Gobierno considera "inasumibles", según informa este medio. En este sentido, presentar los Presupuestos 2019 sin apoyos sería "perder el tiempo, desgastar al Ejecutivo".

Sin embargo, la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha anunciado este miércoles que el Gobierno espera cerrar en breve los acuerdos necesarios para poder presentar los PGE a primeros de diciembre, "probablemente" después del puente de la Constitución.

En declaraciones a la prensa, ha explicado que la Administración quiere dar el espacio "adecuado" a la celebración del 40 aniversario de la Constitución, que se celebra el jueves, 6 de diciembre, con lo que intentará presentar las cuentas públicas para el próximo año a partir del lunes, día 10. "Llevamos tiempo trabajando con los grupos parlamentarios y estamos cerrando, espero, algunos acuerdos", ha dicho la ministra, quien ha buscado ser "prudente" para dejar que las negociaciones "fructifiquen" y no ha querido especificar con quiénes está negociando.

