Estás leyendo: JxCat anuncia que presentará una enmienda a la totalidad a los PGE: "No son buenos para Catalunya"

Público
Público

Presupuestos 2021 JxCat anuncia que presentará una enmienda a la totalidad a los PGE: "No son buenos para Catalunya"

Por otro lado, el PNV ha informado de que no presentará enmienda a la totalidad a las cuentas, dando así un "margen de confianza" al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.

28/10/2020.- La portavoz del JxCat, Laura Borràs, durante su intervención en el pleno del Congreso de este miércoles. EFE/ Chema Moya
La portavoz del JxCat, Laura Borràs, durante su intervención en el pleno del Congreso de este miércoles. Chema Moya / EFE

Madrid

PILAR ARAQUE CONDE

La portavoz de Junts per Catalunya en el Congreso, Laura Borràs, ha anunciado este jueves que su grupo parlamentario presentará una enmienda a la totalidad del proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE), cuyo plazo termina este viernes. "La presentamos porque los Presupuestos no son buenos para Catalunya", ha señalado Borràs en rueda de prensa telemática.

Asimismo, la portavoz de JxCat ha explicado que esta decisión supone un "toque de atención". "Hay dos tipos de enmienda a la totalidad. Las que son preludio de un voto negativo y las que sirven para dar un toque de atención y un grito de alarma, para poner sobre la mesa todos aquellos obstáculos e insuficiencias que presentan este proyecto de Presupuestos", ha argumentado.

Por otro lado, el PNV ha informado de que no presentará enmienda a la totalidad a las cuentas, dando así un "margen de confianza" al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. 

[Habrá ampliación]

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público