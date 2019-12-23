Los presupuestos de Madrid han salido adelante finalmente este lunes contra todo pronóstico gracias a la abstención de los cuatro ediles de Vox y al hecho de que Más Madrid haya contado con una edil menos. Al no atender la mayoría del Pleno la propuesta de Más Madrid y PSOE para dejar el proyecto de presupuestos encima de la mesa por esta razón, los ediles socialistas y del principal grupo de la Corporación han abandonado la sesión sin votar.
En el último momento, in extremis, ha llegado a la votación la concejala socialista Maite Pacheco. Aún así, las cuentas no le han salido a la izquierda dado que los votos de PP (15) y Cs (11) han bastado (26) para sacar adelante el presupuesto con la abstención de Vox (4).
Inés Sabanés renunció al acta en el último Pleno, el viernes, pero el presidente del Pleno, Borja Fanjul (PP) no ha convocado la sesión necesaria para la entrada de la nueva edil de Más Madrid, Mar Barberán, con lo que este grupo municipal, el más numeroso de la Corporación, se ha presentado este lunes con desventaja numérica.
