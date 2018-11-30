"Estamos trabajando sobre nuestros Presupuestos que nos permitan tener la senda de déficit para 2019 del 1,8%. No abandonamos ese escenario, porque son 6.000 millones más para este país, para Catalunya y para el resto de España".
Con estas palabras se expresó este viernes la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, dando a entender que la hoja de ruta marcada por el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, sigue adelante y sólo se frenará si finalmente no se ve viabilidad.
Calvo indicó que el objetivo del Gobierno es "volver a restaurar políticas de igualdad para los españoles" y que para ello senda del déficit del 1,8% admitida por Bruselas es el mejor camino, "pero si tenemos que trabajar en otros escenarios, también lo haremos, Entonces", añadió, "tendrán que decir el resto de grupos a los españoles por qué bloquean esta senda. Es una circunstancia poco entendible", dijo la vicepresidenta.
La número dos del Ejecutivo no hizo especial hincapié en que supondría estos Presupuestos para Catalunya ni en las protestas ciudadanas que se están dando en esta comunidad, limitándose a reseñar que el Gobierno sigue trabajando con la Generalitat en múltiples temas y que hay un contacto permanente.
En cuanto al Consejo de Ministros previsto para el 21 de diciembre en Catalunya, Calvo descartó completamente una reunión entre el Gobierno central y el Gobierno de la Generalitat, como se había solicitado desde el ejecutivo catalán.
Calvo aseguró que el Gobierno "no contempla" una reunión de ambos gabinetes en pleno, "porque no tenemos ese formato de reunirnos con gobiernos autonómicos", dijo.
Eso sí, precisó que sí se contempla un encuentro entre Pedro Sánchez y el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, similar al que se produjo en Sevilla con la presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz, cuando el Consejo de Ministros se celebró en esta ciudad.
Al ser preguntada si se le había traslado a Torra esta petición de reunión, Calvo indicó que el encuentro ya se acordó en la reunión que celebró con Sánchez en La Moncloa, "pero si hay que hacerlo de manera más protocolaria, lo haremos"; dijo.
