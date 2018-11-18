Público
Presupuestos Generales Emiliano García-Page: "El próximo gobierno puede ser una coalición entre PSOE y Ciudadanos o entre PSOE y Podemos"

El presidente de Castilla La-Mancha habló en una entrevista en El Mundo sobre el próximo gobierno y la situación general de España. 

El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, interviene en el acto de entrega del Premio Patrimonio 2018 que el Grupo de Ciudades Patrimonio de la Humanidad de España, otorga a la reina emérita Sofía, hoy en Cuenca. EFE/ José del Olmo

El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, auguró en una entrevista cuál será el próximo gobierno de España: "El próximo Gobierno puede ser una coalición entre PSOE y Ciudadanos o entre PSOE y Podemos".

A la idea de que la actual Ejecutiva de Pédro Sánchez aguante hasta 2020, Page lo condiciona a elementos externos: "Es complicado porque de no salir un primer Presupuesto sería indefendible que no saliera un segundo", aseguró en El Mundo.

En cuanto a Catalunya, el presidente autonómico celebró la actuación del 155: "Una lección de la democracia española es que se ha aplicado el artículo 155 y ha habido mucha normalidad". También rechazó el posible indulto a los presos del procès: "Rechazo por completo a quienes plantean indultos políticos preventivos, sin saber siquiera si habrá condenas". 

Sobre los futuribles gobiernos de coalición, Page vio similitudes entre el PSOE y Ciudadanos: "La posición que tiene Albert Rivera en torno a la Constitución y al modelo de país me parece muy compatible con el PSOE", declaró. 

Sobre Cospedal, su rival político en La Mancha, dejó palabras negativas: "Cospedal dejó una Ley Electoral que hace muy difíciles las mayorías. De hecho, ella fue víctima de su propia ley".

