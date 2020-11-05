Estás leyendo: El Gobierno abre este jueves una ronda para buscar apoyos a los Presupuestos

Presupuestos Generales del Estado El Gobierno abre este jueves una ronda para buscar apoyos a los Presupuestos

El ejecutivo trasladará a sus interlocutores la importancia de sacar adelante unos Presupuestos que están llamados a impulsar un cambio de modelo productivo en España.

Una camarera sirve la bebida en la mesa de la terraza de un restaurante este miércoles en la Plaza Cardenal Belluga de Murcia. Marcial Guillén / EFE

Manuel Sánchez

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, y el secretario de estado de Derechos Sociales, Nacho Álvarez, mantendrán la mañana de este jueves en el Congreso de los Diputados una ronda de contactos con varios grupos parlamentarios que han mostrado su disposición a negociar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado 2021.

El Gobierno trasladará a sus interlocutores la importancia de sacar adelante unos Presupuestos que están llamados a impulsar un cambio de modelo productivo en España, reforzar el Estado de bienestar, desarrollar nuevos derechos y avanzar en la imprescindible transición energética.

Entre otras medidas, el proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2021, que el Consejo de Ministros aprobó el pasado 27 de octubre, contempla una revalorización de las pensiones del 0,9% e incluye las mayores partidas jamás registradas para Sanidad, Educación, becas o dependencia.

Además, el proyecto de Presupuestos que se está tramitando actualmente en el Congreso incorpora 27.000 millones de los fondos europeos que se destinarán principalmente a Industria y Energía, I+D+i y Digitalización, Infraestructuras y Ecosistemas Resilientes. 

