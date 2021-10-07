Estás leyendo: Todos los ministerios menos Trabajo, Sanidad y Universidad aumentan su dotación presupuestaria

Presupuestos Generales del Estado Todos los ministerios menos Trabajo, Sanidad y Universidad aumentan su dotación presupuestaria

La mayor cuantía es para el Ministerio de Inclusión y Seguridad Social, seguido por el Ministerio de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana. Cae la cifra en la cartera de Yolanda Díaz por el menor volumen de prestaciones por desempleo.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y la vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, durante la reunión que han mantenido este jueves, momentos antes del inicio de la reunión del Consejo de Ministros e
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y la vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, durante la reunión que han mantenido este jueves.  Javier Lizón / EFE

Todos los ministerios contarán con más dotación presupuestaria en 2022 a excepción de Trabajo, Sanidad y Universidades, según la presentación sobre los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2022 aprobados este jueves.

En cifras absolutas, el mayor presupuesto es para el Ministerio de Inclusión y Seguridad Social que, incluyendo la transferencia de 18.398 millones prevista por el Estado, sube un 32,1%.

La siguiente mayor dotación es para el Ministerio de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, con un alza del 16,2 % hasta los 13.330 millones; seguido de Interior con 9.362 millones, un 5,1 % más.

En términos relativos, el mayor incremento es para Industria, un 82,9%, hasta 4.382 millones, impulsado por la dotación de los fondos europeos. Frente a esto, caen los presupuestos para 2022 en el Ministerio de Trabajo por el menor volumen de prestaciones por desempleo tras un ejercicio aún marcado por el impacto de los expedientes de regulación temporal de empleo (ERTE).

Se reduce un 17,3% las cuentas del Ministerio de Sanidad

Sin el Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE), el presupuesto de Trabajo cae un 10,6%, hasta 1.606 millones, mientras que el del SEPE se reduce un 85% hasta los 672 millones. También se reduce un 17,3% las cuentas del Ministerio de Sanidad, hasta los 2.828 millones, tras unos ejercicios marcados por el impacto de la pandemia.

En cuanto al de Universidades la caída es del 6,9% hasta los 431 millones. En el Ministerio de Transición Ecológica, el presupuesto cae un 27,5% hasta 6.047 millones sin contar con el sector eléctrico mientras que el del sector eléctrico sube un 2,7%, hasta 3.695 millones.

