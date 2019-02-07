El grupo parlamentario del PP ha registrado este jueves su enmienda a la totalidad a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2019 por ser "el pago a la traición a España" y por contener unas cuentas falsas. En rueda de prensa en el Congreso, la portavoz parlamentaria del PP, Dolors Montserrat, ha señalado que el objetivo de estos Presupuestos es "mantener unas semanas más a (Pedro) Sánchez en la Moncloa" y ha afirmado que es un "pago económico a los independentistas para que continúen rompiendo España".
"Es el pago económico al comunismo para que nos suban los impuestos y nos saqueen los bolsillos"
"Es el pago económico al comunismo para que nos suban los impuestos y nos saqueen los bolsillos", ha incidido Montserrat, que a su vez ha lamentado que sea una "traición a España".
La portavoz del PP en el Congreso ha recordado que los presupuestos "son falsos" como -en su opinión- ha anticipado el PP, el Banco de España o la Autoridad Independiente de Responsabilidad Fiscal (IAReF)."Lo mejor es que sean rechazados", ha señalado.
