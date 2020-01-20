El Gobierno de Navarra, presidido por la socialista María Chivite, ha alcanzado un preacuerdo con el grupo parlamentario de EH Bildu para que esta coalición no presente una enmienda a la totalidad al proyecto de ley de los Presupuestos para 2020 y que, al contrario, facilite la aprobación del mismo.
En concreto, informa el Gobierno de Navarra en un comunicado, se han alcanzado una serie de compromisos específicos de “carácter social” y de “fortalecimiento de los servicios públicos” que desarrollarán los grupos políticos que sustentan al Gobierno (PSN, Geroa Bai, Podemos e I-E) y el grupo parlamentario de EH Bildu.
A juicio del Gobierno foral, “en una comunidad tan plural como la navarra, la ciudadanía reclama a sus representantes la capacidad de dialogar y acordar propuestas que redunden en beneficio directo de la sociedad, en términos de mayores cotas de progreso, fortalecimiento de los servicios públicos, apuesta por la innovación, avanzar en la cohesión social y territorial, y en la igualdad entre mujeres y hombres”.
“Que finalmente pueda haber unos presupuestos que afronten los retos que tenemos como sociedad es sin duda una buena noticia para todos y cada uno de los ciudadanos y ciudadanas de la Comunidad foral”, ha añadido el Gobierno de Navarra.
