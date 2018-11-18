El presidente del PDeCAT, David Bonvehí, ha tildado este domingo de "definitivo" el 'no' de su formación a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2019, pero ha comentado que si el Gobierno decide aprobar decretos que permitan mejorar las condiciones de vida de los catalanes, su partido los "estudiará".

Así lo ha asegurado Bonvehí en la II Fiesta del Asociado de las comarcas de Barcelona, que se ha celebrado en Sentmenat (Barcelona).

Bonvehí ha reprochado al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que no haya "dado una solución política a Catalunya" ni tampoco haya "instado" a la Fiscalía o a la Abogacía del Estado a cambiar su postura respecto a los dirigentes soberanistas encarcelados.

"Como no ha habido estas acciones (...) no nos podemos sentar a negociar los presupuestos. Sánchez sabe que nuestro 'no' es inamovible y definitivo", ha subrayado el dirigente independentista.

En cambio, Bonvehí ha asegurado que si el Gobierno "decide aprobar decretos que permitan que los catalanes puedan mejorar sus condiciones de vida, como pudiera ser el Salario Mínimo Interprofesional, esto irá en otra parte y vamos a estudiar si damos apoyo a estas medidas", ha añadido.

El dirigente del PDeCAT también ha dicho que "no ayudan" tampoco al entendimiento con las formaciones independentistas las declaraciones hechas por la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, en el sentido de que "ningún gobierno de ninguna democracia del mundo saca presos de las cárceles".

Preguntado por si Pedro Sánchez debe anticipar las elecciones si no logra aprobar las cuentas para 2019, Bonvehí ha asegurado que esa es una decisión que le compete a él, y que su partido está "a punto" para que Sánchez "convoque elecciones cuando quiera".