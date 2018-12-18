Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Primarias de Podemos La carta de un falso Aznar para incentivar la participación en las primarias de Podemos

El partido liderado por Pablo Iglesias ha utilizado la ironía para llegar a sus bases e intentar que aumente la escasa participación que hubo en las primarias autonómicas y municipales, donde salieron victoriosas todas las candidaturas oficialistas.

Publicidad
Media: 3.67
Votos: 3
En la carta, un Aznar inventado arremete contra los líderes de Podemos tildándolos de Populistas | EFE

En la carta, un Aznar inventado arremete contra los líderes de Podemos tildándolos de Populistas | EFE

Podemos está preocupado por la posible baja participación que habrá en las primarias generales. Así lo exteriorizaban también desde el sector crítico de la formación morada después de que las candidaturas oficialistas saliesen vencedoras en las primarias europeas, autonómicas y municipales.

Se han sacado un recurso de la manga. Este martes distribuirán entre sus inscritos una carta ficticia firmada por el expresidente de España José María Aznar, en la que arremete contra los líderes de Podemos pero confía en la buena predisposición de sus seguidores para no votar en las ya mencionadas primarias.

En la misiva, el imaginado Aznar ataca a los procesos de primarias que han acabado teniendo otras agrupaciones políticas, como el propio Partido Popular. El presidente del Gobierno que apoyó la invasión de Irak también menciona los resultados electorales en Andalucía como un buen síntoma, "donde ganaron los tres partidos centristas y constitucionalistas", en clara referencia al PP, Cs y Vox; y lo achaca a la elevada abstención que hubo en esos comicios.

La despedida de Aznar no puede ser otra que la que, irónicamente, se escribe en la carta: "Saludos constitucionalistas".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad