Podemos está preocupado por la posible baja participación que habrá en las primarias generales. Así lo exteriorizaban también desde el sector crítico de la formación morada después de que las candidaturas oficialistas saliesen vencedoras en las primarias europeas, autonómicas y municipales.
Se han sacado un recurso de la manga. Este martes distribuirán entre sus inscritos una carta ficticia firmada por el expresidente de España José María Aznar, en la que arremete contra los líderes de Podemos pero confía en la buena predisposición de sus seguidores para no votar en las ya mencionadas primarias.
En la misiva, el imaginado Aznar ataca a los procesos de primarias que han acabado teniendo otras agrupaciones políticas, como el propio Partido Popular. El presidente del Gobierno que apoyó la invasión de Irak también menciona los resultados electorales en Andalucía como un buen síntoma, "donde ganaron los tres partidos centristas y constitucionalistas", en clara referencia al PP, Cs y Vox; y lo achaca a la elevada abstención que hubo en esos comicios.
La despedida de Aznar no puede ser otra que la que, irónicamente, se escribe en la carta: "Saludos constitucionalistas".
4_5818836643401958514 by Público.es on Scribd
