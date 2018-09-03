Adelante Andalucía, marca electoral bajo la que concurrirán de forma conjunta a las próximas elecciones andaluzas Podemos Andalucía, IU y otros actores políticos, ecologistas y andalucistas, de la comunidad autónoma, habrá elegido a su candidato a la Junta y las listas con las que afrontará dicho proceso electoral el próximo 2 de octubre tras celebrar unas primarias conjuntas.
En rueda de prensa, el secretario de Comunicación del partido morado en Andalucía, Pablo Pérez Ganfornina, ha avanzado que, en virtud del reglamento acordado para las primarias conjuntas y al que el Consejo Ciudadano Andaluz ha dado luz verde este domingo, el 10 de septiembre se cerrarán los censos, tanto para las personas que quieran presentar su candidatura como para quienes quieran votar en este proceso, de modo que hasta el día 15 tendrán de plazo para recoger los avales necesarios. A partir de ahí, se abre un plazo de corrección de errores hasta el día 18 que deparará en que el 20 de septiembre se conozcan las listas definitivas a las primarias.
Desde ese mismo día, y hasta el 30 de septiembre, se celebrará la campaña entre los candidatos a formar parte de las listas de Adelante Andalucía, mientras que el periodo de votaciones comprende del 21 al último día del mes. Así, el 2 de octubre se conocerán las listas definitivas de la confluencia tras un proceso de primarias que se va a desarrollar de forma paralela a la elaboración del programa con el que Podemos e IULV-CA va a concurrir a las urnas.
