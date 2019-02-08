Público
Primarias Cs Garicano, elegido candidato de Ciudadanos a las europeas con una baja participación

Su candidatura ha sido avalada por un 71% de los afiliados, pero únicamente ha ejercido su derecho a voto el 21% del censo. De los 25.400 afiliados han votado 5.232,de forma telemática, entre el jueves y el viernes.

Luis Garicano y Albert Rivera en un acto del partido. EFE

El 'gurú' económico de Ciudadanos, Luis Garicano, será el cabeza de lista a las elecciones europeas del próximo 26 de mayo. Su candidatura ha sido avalada por un 71% de los afiliados, pero únicamente ha ejercido su derecho a voto el 21% del censo. De los 25.400 afiliados han votado 5.232,de forma telemática, entre el jueves y el viernes.

Garicano, en la rueda de prensa celebrada tras conocerse los resultados de la mano de José Manuel Villegas, secretario general de la formación, ha confesado estar "muy ilusionado". El liberal ha afirmado que "es un momento crucial para la Unión Europa" y que "ahora que esta tan de moda denigrar la política, Europa ahora es un triunfo de la buena política".

((Habrá ampliación))

