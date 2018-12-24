Público
Luís Villares Villares se impone en las primarias de En Marea con casi el 60% de los votos

'Entre Todas', la lista del sector crítico encabezada por David Bruzos, ha obtenido el 40% de los votos.  

El portavoz orgánico y parlamentario de En Marea, Luís Villares - EFE

La candidatura Coidando a Casa liderada por Luís Villares ha vencido en las primarias de En Marea al lograr casi el 60% de los votos por el 40% obtenido por la lista del sector crítico, Entre Todas, encabezada por David Bruzos.

Así lo reflejan los resultados provisionales que reflejan que la lista de Villares obtuvo 1.596 sufragios, mientras Entre Todas se quedó en 1.098.

Los resultados se darán a conocer en una rueda de prensa convocada para la mañana de este lunes.

(Habrá ampliación). 

