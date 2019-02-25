El hombre elegido por Pedro Sánchez para ser el candidato del PSOE a la Alcaldía de Madrid, Pepu Hernández, entregó este lunes en la sede del Partido Socialista de Madrid (PSOE-M) el máximo de avales permitido por los estatutos para poder presentarse oficialmente a las primarias.
En un gesto de fuerza, Pepu Hernández presentó con un día de antelación los avales -el plazo acaba mañana- y, según su portavoz, Mar Espinar, no han tenido dificultades excesivas para reunir las firmas necesarias. "No nos ha costado nada", llegó a decir.
En total, la candidatura de Pepu Hernández ha presentado 531 avales, el máximo permitido y que supone el 10% total del censo de militantes socialistas en Madrid. El número mínimo para ser candidato es de sólo el 5% de los afiliados, es decir, 266 firmas.
Espinar explicó que han sido cientos de militantes los que han querido dar su aval, sobrepasando el número fijado por los Estatutos, pero que han decidido presentarlos ya al tener el número suficiente. "Hoy, todavía, nos estaban llegando", afirmó la portavoz de esta candidatura.
Para Espinar, la candidatura de Pepu Hernández está despertando ilusión entre la ciudadanía madrileña y restó importancia a las informaciones que han ido apareciendo sobre su patrimonio, al asegurar que no hay ninguna irregularidad y que todas han sido contestadas y aclaradas.
Este martes, presentará su avales Manuel de la Rocha, según informaron a Público fuentes de su candidatura que aseguraron que ya disponen del número suficiente de firmas para oficializar su candidatura.
También tendrán que hacerlo hoy los otros dos aspirantes si tienen los avales necesarios: el concejal del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Chema Dávila; y la militante de la Agrupación de Chamartín, Marlís González.
