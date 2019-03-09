Público
Primarias del PSOE Pepu Hernández, el candidato de Sánchez, será el candidato a la alcaldía de Madrid

El  exseleccionador nacional de baloncesto logró más del 50% de los votos, por lo que no será necesaria una segunda vuelta.

Pepu Hernández ha sido elegido por Pedro Sánchez para encabezar la candidatura al Ayuntamiento de Madrid. / EFE

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, logró este domingo una importante victoria orgánica en el PSM, y Pepu Hernández será el candidato del PSOE a la Alcaldía de Madrid.

El candidato designado “a dedo” por el líder socialista, logró más del 50% de los votos, por lo que no será necesaria una segunda vuelta.

En distritos como la Latina, Pepu Hernández ha llegado casi al 90% de los votos, y en Vallecas superó el 60%, y prácticamente se impuso con una amplia mayoría en todos los distritos.

Según los primeros datos oficiales, los votos se han repartido de la siguiente manera: Hernández se ha hecho con el 64%, Manuel de la Rocha alcanza el 22% y Chema Dávila, el 13%.

