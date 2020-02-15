Estás leyendo: Vox destituye a un cargo de Las Palmas tras anunciar que disputará a Abascal las primarias del partido

Primarias Vox Vox destituye a un cargo de Las Palmas tras anunciar que disputará a Abascal las primarias del partido

El responsable de comunicación en la zona pretendía competir por la Presidencia de la formación. 

Carmelo González en una imagen de archivo.

Carmelo González, director de comunicación de Vox en Las Palmas, ha sido cesado de su cargo tras anunciar que competiría contra Santiago Abascal en las primarias del partido ultraderechista. 

El partido ha justificado la destitución en un comunicado y asegura que se debe a "su aparición en los medios de comunicación anunciando su intención de presentar candidatura a la presidencia de Vox en el próximo proceso electoral interno", según ha publicado Canarias Ahora

"Presentarse ante los medios informativos para anunciar esta decisión como vicesecretario de Comunicación de Vox en Gran Canaria se interpreta como una intención de hacer uso de este cargo para promocionar su candidatura, sin ninguna comunicación previa a este partido", asegura la misiva a la que ha tenido acceso este medio digital. 

González necesita 5.000 avales para optar al cargo de presidente del partido, que ahora ostenta Santiago Abascal. 

