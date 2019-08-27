El primer macrojuicio por amaños en España sentará en banquillo a 36 futbolistas

El primer gran juicio en España por el posible amaño de un encuentro, el que enfrentó al Levante y al Zaragoza en la última jornada de la campaña 2010-11, sentará en el banquillo de los acusados a partir del próximo 3 de septiembre a 36 jugadores, algunos ya retirados, que se enfrentan a penas de hasta cuatro años de cárcel.
En la sala de la Ciudad de la Justicia de València también entrarán como acusados el Zaragoza, como persona jurídica, su expresidente Agapito Iglesias, dos exdirectivos del club maño, Francisco Checa y Javier Porquera, su exentrenador Javier Aguirre, y su ex director deportivo Antonio Prieto.
Según defienden la Fiscalía, la Liga y el Deportivo de La Coruña, los jugadores del Levante, que llegó a ese último encuentro ya salvado, facilitaron que el Zaragoza se llevara los tres puntos y asegurara así su permanencia en Primera, a costa del club gallego.
La instrucción del caso defendió que el Zaragoza transfirió cerca de un millón de euros a varios de sus jugadores y que estos se lo dieron a los jugadores del club valenciano, que como entidad no está acusada en ese juicio.
Entre los futbolistas que deberán acudir al juicio -los dieciocho de cada equipo que entraron en la convocatoria para ese encuentro- hay varios ya retirados, pero otros siguen en activo por lo que deberán dejar de asistir a los entrenamientos de sus equipos.
Jugadores en el banquillo... de los acusados
Los jugadores y exjugadores acusados son, por parte de aquella plantilla del Zaragoza: Maurizio Lanzaro, Toni Doblas, Paulo da Silva, Ander Herrera, Gabi Fernández, Jorge López, Braulio, Ponzio, Carlos Diogo, Ivan Obradovic, Adam Pinter, Javier Paredes, Leo Franco, Jarosik, Ikechukwu Uche, Lafita, Nicolás Bertolo y Said Boutahar.
De los que formaban parte del Levante son: Miguel Pallardó, Gustavo Munúa, Rafael Jordá, Sergio Ballesteros, Juanfran García, Javi Venta, Rubén Suárez, Xavi Torres, Wellington da Silva, Jefferson Montero, Robusté, Manuel Reina, Caicedo, Cristian Stuani, Vicente Iborra, Héctor Rodas, Xisco Muñoz y David Cerrajería.
Se espera que los abogados defensores de los jugadores y del entrenador Aguirre, especialmente de aquellos que siguen en activo, soliciten al juez que puedan dejar de asistir a las sesiones una vez hayan declarado como acusados.
