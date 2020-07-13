Estás leyendo: El primer ministro de Países Bajos pide a Sánchez que busque en España la solución a la crisis económica

El primer ministro de Países Bajos pide a Sánchez que busque en España la solución a la crisis económica

Mark Rutte así lo aseguró mientras esperaba al presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez ante su residencia oficial. Sin embargo, el Ejecutivo holandés ha afirmado que la respuesta de Rutte fue: "Tenemos que encontrar una solución".

13/07/2020.- El primer ministro holandés, Mark Rutte (d), recibe este lunes en La Haya al presidente español, Pedro Sánchez (i). / EFE - Fernando Calvo
El primer ministro holandés, Mark Rutte, subrayó este lunes que "no va a ser fácil" acordar el fondo de reconstrucción en la UE y, antes de entrar a la reunión en La Haya con el presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, aseguró que su mensaje para los españoles es que tienen que "encontrar la solución" dentro de España a la crisis económica provocada por el coronavirus.

Así lo aseguró mientras esperaba al presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez ante su residencia oficial. Sin embargo, el Ejecutivo holandés ha afirmado que la respuesta de Rutte fue: "Tenemos que encontrar una solución". Al ser preguntado por si espera una solución, Rutte contesta: "Lo espero, lo espero, lo espero".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, viajó a la La Haya con el objetivo de lograr un "acuerdo ambicioso y solidario" para un fondo europeo de ayuda contra el impacto económico del coronavirus.

Tras la reunión no ha habido comparecencia ante la prensa y Sánchez ha insistido, de nuevo a través de Twitter, en que "es vital lograr un acuerdo en el próximo Consejo Europeo" porque "perder más tiempo solo retrasará la recuperación". "Necesitamos una respuesta acorde a la magnitud de la pandemia, que nos haga salir de esta crisis con una Europa más verde, digital e inclusiva", ha reiterado.

