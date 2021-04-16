Estás leyendo: Los Gobiernos central y vasco cierran el traspaso de prisiones a Euskadi

El traspaso de la gestión de las cárceles, que no el diseño de la política penitenciaria, se incluía en la docena de transferencias que conforman el primer bloque de traspasos de los tres previstos entre ambos ejecutivos.

Los Gobiernos central y vasco han cerrado este viernes la transferencia a Euskadi de la gestión de las tres cárceles de la comunidad autónoma, así como otras tres materias, han confirmado a Efe fuentes del Ejecutivo vasco.

El traspaso de la gestión de las cárceles, que no el diseño de la política penitenciaria, que seguirá en manos del Gobierno, se incluía en la docena de transferencias que conforman el primer bloque de traspasos de los tres previstos entre ambos ejecutivos.

El Gobierno Vasco tiene previsto ofrecer esta tarde una rueda de prensa para explicar los detalles de este acuerdo y la fecha de la reunión de la Comisión Mixta de Transferencias en la se ratifiquen los traspasos.

Estos forman parte del primer bloque del calendario de transferencias pendientes, en el que también aparecen materias como Seguros, Servicios privados de seguridad, Meteorología, Seguros agrarios, Transporte por carretera, Fondo de protección a la cinematografía, Mercado de productos de pesca y cultivos marinos, Paradores de turismo, Asignación del ISBN y del ISSN (registros de autenticidad de las publicaciones) y Ordenación y gestión del litoral. EFE

El pasado mes de octubre el Gobierno central remitió un nuevo calendario para completar el Estatuto de Gernika con el traspaso de 30 competencias, una propuesta que fue aceptada por el Ejecutivo vasco.

