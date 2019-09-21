La Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) ha organizado para el próximo lunes un acto sobre los juicios al procés catalán en la conferencia de derechos humanos Human Dimension Implementation Meeting 2019, que la Organización para la Seguridad y la Cooperación en Europa (OSCE) está celebrando en Varsovia (Polonia).
Según ha informado la ANC en un comunicado, la entidad independentista celebrará un evento propio el lunes por la tarde durante este encuentro de expertos en derechos humanos en Varsovia en el que hablará "sobre los juicios y las sentencias a los presos políticos catalanes".
El acto incluirá la proyección de un documental de la cadena internacional Al Jazeera sobre el juicio al proceso y una mesa redonda con la participación de la presidenta de ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, y el productor ejecutivo del documental, Collum Macrae.
También participarán el abogado belga especializado en derechos humanos, Christophe Marchand, y el secretario general de la Organización para las Naciones y Pueblos No Representados (UNPO) y observador del juicio del procés, Ralph Bunche.
