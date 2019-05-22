Público
Procés Batet pide aclaraciones al Supremo sobre la suspensión de los diputados presos

Este escrito se une al enviado también este miércoles por la Fiscalía instando la aplicación dicho precepto legal de forma inmediata a los políticos electos. 

21/05/2019.- La duodécima presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados y la tercera mujer que ocupa este cargo, Meritxell Batet (i), y el presidente del gobierno Pedro Sánchez, durante la sesión constitutiva de las nuevas Cortes Generales que se celebra en e

Meritxell Batet y Pedro Sánchez durante la sesión constitutiva de las nuevas Cortes Generales celebrada este martes. EFE/Ballesteros

La nueva presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados, Meritxell Batet, ha remitido este miércoles un escrito a la Sala que juzga el procés independentista en el Tribunal Supremo solicitando un informe sobre la aplicación a los cuatro diputados en prisión preventiva del artículo 384 bis de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal (LeCrim), lo que implicaría suspenderlos de funciones.

Así lo han señalado fuentes del alto tribunal, que han añadido que este escrito se une al enviado también este miércoles por la Fiscalía instando la aplicación dicho precepto legal de forma inmediata a los los diputados Oriol Junqueras, Josep Rull, Jordi Turull y Jordi Sánchez y tambén al senador Raül Romeva. La Sala no tiene previsto contestar este miércoles al estar celebrando el juicio, según las mismas fuentes.

[Habrá ampliación]

