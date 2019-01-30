La CUP ha registrado una moción en el Parlament con la que busca que el pleno se posicione en una votación sobre ejercer la autodeterminación de forma unilateral y desobedecer el techo de gasto que marcan la Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) y el Fondo de Liquidez Autonómica (FLA).
El punto de la moción que los 'cupaires' llevan al pleno de la semana que viene pide "avanzar unilateralmente en el ejercicio de la autodeterminación, desarrollando soberanías en todos los ámbitos de las políticas públicas, sin acepar las limitaciones del Estado español y su marco jurídico".
Otro punto del documento publicado por Rac1 pide que el pleno vote la semana que viene "para el diálogo político con el Estado que no tenga como condición previa el reconocimiento del derecho a la autodeterminación, el fin de la represión, la libertad de los presos, el libre regreso de los exiliados y el ejercicio de los derechos sociales, civiles y políticos".
(Habrá ampliación)
