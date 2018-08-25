Público
Público

Procés La exconsellera Dolors Bassa vuelve a la cárcel tras visitar a su madre en un hospital de Girona

La política, en prisión preventiva tras ser procesada por rebelión en la causa del 'procés' catalán, recibió este viernes un permiso extraordinario de la Sala de Vacaciones del Tribunal Supremo (TS) para poder salir este sábado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La consellera Dolors Bassa. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

La consellera Dolors Bassa. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

La exconsellera Dolors Bassa ha reingresado este sábado a las 13:03 horas en la cárcel de Puig de les Basses en Figueres (Girona) tras salir para visitar durante dos horas a su madre en la UCI de un hospital de Girona, en la que se encuentra ingresada por una operación, han informado a Europa Press fuentes de los Servicios Penitenciarios.

Bassa, en prisión preventiva tras ser procesada por rebelión en la causa del proceso independentista, recibió este viernes un permiso extraordinario de la Sala de Vacaciones del Tribunal Supremo (TS) para poder salir dos horas este sábado.

La exconsellera está en prisión preventiva en el centro penitenciario de Puig de les Basses desde el pasado 4 de julio, fecha en la que fue trasladada desde la cárcel de Alcalá Meco en Madrid tras la reubicación a cárceles catalanas aprobada para todos los presos preventivos de este procedimiento.

Se trata del primer permiso que el TS concede a un preso del proceso independentista, ya que en anteriores ocasiones el instructor de la causa, Pablo Llarena, ha rechazado este tipo de medida.

Llarena descartó permitir la salida de otros encausados como el exvicepresidente Oriol Junqueras o el que fuera responsable de la Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) Jordi Sànchez.

Etiquetas