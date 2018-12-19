Los expresidentes de la Generalitat y del Parlament y el síndic de Greuges, Rafael Ribó, han pedido este miércoles a Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull que consideren "poner fin a la huelga de hambre" que hacen desde hace cerca de tres semanas en el centro penitenciario de Lledoners (Barcelona).
El comunicado remitido por el Síndic de Greuges está suscrito por los expresidentes de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol, Pasqual Maragall, José Montilla, Artur Mas y Carles Puigdemont, los expresidentes del Parlament Joan Rigol, Ernest Benach, Núria de Gispert y Carme Forcadell, y el síndic de Greuges.
"Entendemos que la huelga de hambre ha dado visibilidad a su situación procesal y ha removido conciencias a escala nacional e internacional", reza el comunicado.
También señala que, paralelamente a dar visibilidad a su situación, el Tribunal Constitucional ya ha puesto calendario a la resolución de los recursos de amparo" interpuestos en los últimos meses.
Los expresidentes de la Generalitat y del Parlament han asegurado que en estos momentos "es necesario pensar en salvaguardar su derecho a la vida y a la salud y a garantizar su participación con plenas facultades en la inminente fase de defensa procesal, y más adelante, en el futuro político del país".
Estimats amics @jordialapreso @jorditurull @quimforn i @joseprull, el vostre sacrifici, extrem i difícil, ha servit de molt, ha sacsejat consciències, ha internacionalitzat la vulneració de drets fonamentals. I heu unit en aquesta petició la diversitat més gran del catalanisme. https://t.co/BUE2TXcRIL— Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) 19 de diciembre de 2018
En un tuit recogido por Europa Press, el expresidente Carles Puigdemont ha afirmado que es un sacrificio de los presos que ha servido de mucho, y ha remarcado que esta petición de considerar el fin de la huelga refleja "la diversidad más grande del catalanismo".
