Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Procés Los expresidentes de la Generalitat y del Parlament piden a los presos poner fin a la huelga de hambre

Artur Mas, Carles Puigdemont y Carme Forcadell, entre otros, entienden que la acción de los políticos ha dado visibilidad a su situación procesal y que deben participar en el juicio "en plenas facultades".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Els líders independentistes Jordi Sànchez, Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Turull, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Cuixart, Josep Rull i Raül Romeva a la presó de Lledoners.

Los dirigentes independentistas encarcelados en el centro penitenciario de Lledoners. ÒMNIUM CULTURAL

Los expresidentes de la Generalitat y del Parlament y el síndic de Greuges, Rafael Ribó, han pedido este miércoles a Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull que consideren "poner fin a la huelga de hambre" que hacen desde hace cerca de tres semanas en el centro penitenciario de Lledoners (Barcelona).

El comunicado remitido por el Síndic de Greuges está suscrito por los expresidentes de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol, Pasqual Maragall, José Montilla, Artur Mas y Carles Puigdemont, los expresidentes del Parlament Joan Rigol, Ernest Benach, Núria de Gispert y Carme Forcadell, y el síndic de Greuges.

"Entendemos que la huelga de hambre ha dado visibilidad a su situación procesal y ha removido conciencias a escala nacional e internacional", reza el comunicado.

También señala que, paralelamente a dar visibilidad a su situación, el Tribunal Constitucional ya ha puesto calendario a la resolución de los recursos de amparo" interpuestos en los últimos meses.

Los expresidentes de la Generalitat y del Parlament han asegurado que en estos momentos "es necesario pensar en salvaguardar su derecho a la vida y a la salud y a garantizar su participación con plenas facultades en la inminente fase de defensa procesal, y más adelante, en el futuro político del país".

En un tuit recogido por Europa Press, el expresidente Carles Puigdemont ha afirmado que es un sacrificio de los presos que ha servido de mucho, y ha remarcado que esta petición de considerar el fin de la huelga refleja "la diversidad más grande del catalanismo".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad