Procés La Fiscalía se opone a la libertad de cuatro presos del procés tras el juicio

El mantenimiento en prisión es "más necesario" incluso que antes del juicio ante la inminencia de la sentencia, a juicio del ministerio público, que sigue viendo riesgo de fuga en los acusados del procés.

26/02/2019.- Imagen de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo durante la declaración de la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell este martes en el juicio del 'procés'. EFE/Tribunal Supremo

La Fiscalía ha remitido un escrito al Supremo en el que se opone a que el tribunal decrete libertad provisional para Carme Forcadell, Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull al persistir el riesgo de reiteración delictiva que "podría convertir en imposible la ejecución de la sentencia".

A juicio del ministerio público, que sigue viendo riesgo de fuga en los acusados del procés, el mantenimiento de la prisión es "más necesario" incluso que antes del juicio ante la inminencia de la sentencia, que adquiriría "inmediatamente firmeza", un dato que, para la Fiscalía, "no se puede obviar".

