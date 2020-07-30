Estás leyendo: El juez mantiene el tercer grado de Dolors Bassa y Carme Forcadell

Procès El juez mantiene el tercer grado de Dolors Bassa y Carme Forcadell

El Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciara 1 de Catalunya ha desestimado este jueves la petición de la Fiscalía para suspender el tercer grado de la exconsellera Dolors Bassa y la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell.

La expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell saliendo de la cárcel de Mas d'Enric, en El Catllar (Tarragona), este lunes - TWITTER CARME FORCADELL
Madrid

EUROPA PRESS

El Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria 1 de Catalunya ha desestimado este jueves la petición de la Fiscalía para suspender el tercer grado de la exconsellera Dolors Bassa y la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, por lo que mantienen el permiso, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).

En un tuit que ambas han publicado de forma idéntica, han celebrado la decisión del juez, pero han lamentado la situación de los exconsellers Josep Rull y Jordi Turull, "que están a punto de entrar" en la cárcel de Lledoners (Barcelona).

Rull ha explicado también en un tuit que el Juzgado de Vigilancia Penitenciaria 5 -que se ocupa de Lledoners pero no de Wad-Ras y Puig de les Basses, donde están Forcadell y Bassa- le ha comunicado la Providencia para reingresar a la cárcel.

