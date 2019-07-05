La juez que investiga los preparativos del 1-O ha ordenado a la Guardia Civil personarse en varios departamentos de la Generalitat en busca de documentación sobre el 1-O y ha citado como investigado al delegado de la Generalitat en Suiza, Manuel Manonelles.
En un auto la titular del juzgado de instrucción número 13 de Barcelona acuerda nuevas diligencias solicitadas por la Fiscalía, entre ellas el requerimiento de documentación a la Generalitat y la citación de Manonelles, al que vincula con la contratación de observadores del 1-O.
La Guardia Civil todavía no ha llevado a cabo la diligencia ordenada por el juez, han asegurado fuentes conocedoras del caso.
(Habrá ampliación)
