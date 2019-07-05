Público
Procés Una jueza ordena a la Guardia Civil buscar en la Generalitat nuevos documentos del 1-O

La magistrada también ha citado como investigado al delegado de la Generalitat en Suiza, Manuel Manonelles.

Lazo amarillo en la fachada del Palau de la Generalitat de Catalunya | EFE

La juez que investiga los preparativos del 1-O ha ordenado a la Guardia Civil personarse en varios departamentos de la Generalitat en busca de documentación sobre el 1-O y ha citado como investigado al delegado de la Generalitat en Suiza, Manuel Manonelles.

En un auto la titular del juzgado de instrucción número 13 de Barcelona acuerda nuevas diligencias solicitadas por la Fiscalía, entre ellas el requerimiento de documentación a la Generalitat y la citación de Manonelles, al que vincula con la contratación de observadores del 1-O.

La Guardia Civil todavía no ha llevado a cabo la diligencia ordenada por el juez, han asegurado fuentes conocedoras del caso.

(Habrá ampliación)

