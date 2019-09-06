Público
Procés Junqueras critica a Puigdemont por decir que "votar debilita las instituciones"

El líder de ERC había manifestado la posibilidad de convocar elecciones catalanas como respuesta a la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo contra él y el resto de líderes políticos impulsores del 1-O que se encuentra recluidos en prisión.

El exvicepresidente de la Generalitat, Oriol Junqueras, preso por el procés (acompañado entre otros por Gabriel Rufián (ERC), entra en el Congreso de los Diputados para iniciar los trámites pertinentes para recoger su acta de diputado. EUROPA PRESS/Marta

El exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras entra en el Congreso para iniciar los trámites pertinentes para recoger su acta de diputado. EUROPA PRESS/Marta Fernández

El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha criticado este viernes al expresident Carles Puigdemont por defender que "votar debilita las instituciones". "No se había visto nunca que alguien diga que el hecho de votar debilita las instituciones", ha expresado el líder republicano en prisión provisional en la cárcel de Lledoners a través de un tuit recogido por Europa Press.

Junqueras había manifestado la posibilidad de convocar elecciones catalanas como respuesta a la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo contra él y el resto de líderes políticos impulsores del 1-O que se encuentra recluidos en prisión, y el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, planteó un gobierno de concentración como respuesta para "fortalecer las instituciones".

El miércoles, en una rueda de prensa en Bruselas junto al presidente Quim Torra, Puigdemont rechazó ambas opciones bajo el argumento de que "el fortalecimiento de las instituciones no es compatible con las prisas electorales".

El expresident se había reunido con diputados, senadores y consejeros de JxCat y, tras la reunión sostuvo: "Las instituciones se tienen que reforzar y las elecciones debilitarían las instituciones. En un ciclo que va a venir presidido por una condena al Govern y al Parlamento de Cataluña, tanto Govern como Parlament deben responder fuertes y ahora tenemos una mayoría clara".

En su apunte en Twitter, Junqueras replica: "¿Desde cuando el ejercicio democrático del derecho de voto debilita las instituciones de un país?".

