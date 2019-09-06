El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha criticado este viernes al expresident Carles Puigdemont por defender que "votar debilita las instituciones". "No se había visto nunca que alguien diga que el hecho de votar debilita las instituciones", ha expresado el líder republicano en prisión provisional en la cárcel de Lledoners a través de un tuit recogido por Europa Press.
Junqueras había manifestado la posibilidad de convocar elecciones catalanas como respuesta a la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo contra él y el resto de líderes políticos impulsores del 1-O que se encuentra recluidos en prisión, y el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, planteó un gobierno de concentración como respuesta para "fortalecer las instituciones".
El miércoles, en una rueda de prensa en Bruselas junto al presidente Quim Torra, Puigdemont rechazó ambas opciones bajo el argumento de que "el fortalecimiento de las instituciones no es compatible con las prisas electorales".
El expresident se había reunido con diputados, senadores y consejeros de JxCat y, tras la reunión sostuvo: "Las instituciones se tienen que reforzar y las elecciones debilitarían las instituciones. En un ciclo que va a venir presidido por una condena al Govern y al Parlamento de Cataluña, tanto Govern como Parlament deben responder fuertes y ahora tenemos una mayoría clara".
No s'havia vist mai que algú digui que el fet que la gent voti afebleix les institucions. Des de quan l'exercici democràtic del dret de vot afebleix les institucions d'un país?— Oriol Junqueras 🎗️ (@junqueras) 6 de septiembre de 2019
En su apunte en Twitter, Junqueras replica: "¿Desde cuando el ejercicio democrático del derecho de voto debilita las instituciones de un país?".
