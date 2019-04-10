Público
El 'Procés' Llarena archiva formalmente la causa a Puigdemont y los otros seis procesados mientras sigan huidos

El juez del Tribunal Supremo formaliza así el trámite que inició en julio, cuando dio por concluida la instrucción de la causa del "procés" y acordó dejar en suspenso el curso de la pieza separada que abrió a los imputados declarados en rebeldía.

06/12/2017 Carles Puigdemont flanqueado por Meritxell Serret, Antoni Comin, Clara Ponsati y Lluis Puig | AFP/ Emmanuel Dunand

Carles Puigdemont flanqueado por Meritxell Serret, Antoni Comin, Clara Ponsati y Lluis Puig | AFP/ Emmanuel Dunand

El juez del Tribunal Supremo (TS) Pablo Llarena ha archivado la causa contra el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y los otros seis procesados declarados en rebeldía mientras sigan huidos de la justicia española.

En una providencia, Llarena formaliza así el trámite que inició el pasado mes de julio, cuando dio por concluida la instrucción de la causa del "procés" y acordó dejar en suspenso el curso de la pieza separada que abrió a los imputados declarados en rebeldía.

El juez instructor no había podido decretar hasta ahora el archivo de la causa de los huidos, puesto que estaba a la espera de que se resolvieran varios recursos y peticiones de recusación planteados por las defensas de los procesados.

Una vez resueltas esas impugnaciones, el magistrado instructor ha decretado el archivo de la causa del "procés" para Puigdemont, los exconsellers Antoni Comín, Lluís Puig, Meritxell Serret y Clara Ponsatí, así como las dirigentes de ERC y la CUP Marta Rovira y Anna Gabriel.

Según han señalado fuentes jurídicas, de esa manera, la causa contra los siete procesados en rebeldía queda formalmente en suspenso, aunque con la posibilidad de que se reabra en el caso de que los imputados sea puesto a disposición del Tribunal Supremo.

