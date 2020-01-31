El Parlamento Europeo ha reconocido a Clara Ponsatí como eurodiputada por Junts per Catalunya (JxCat), después de que este viernes a medianoche se formalice la salida oficial del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea. La decisión del Parlamento comunitario llega después de que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) instara a Ponsatí a jurar la Constitución en el Congreso para tomar el acta como eurodiputada, una demanda que la eurocámara ha ignorado. La exconsellera exiliada en Escocia ha tuiteado la noticia.



También se ha pronunciado al respecto su abogado, Aamer Anwar, quien lamentó que el brexit no es deseado en Escocia pero ha celebrado la admisión de Ponsatí en el Parlamento Europeo: "Escocia sale de Europa en contra de su voluntad, pero la ministra catalana Clara Ponsatí, aún luchando contra la extradición desde Escocia, será eurodiputada, ha escrito.



La JEC ya había pedido a Oriol Junqueras, Carles Puigemont y Toni Comín que juraran la Constitución desde Madrid para ser eurodiputados. Junqueras no pudo hacerlo porque no se le concedió el permiso para salir de prisión y los dos políticos exiliados optaron por no pisar territorio español.

El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TUE) dictaminó que Junqueras era eurodiputado desde el mismo momento en que fue elegido en unas elecciones, indiferentemente de si había jurado el cargo o no. Esto provocó que el Parlamento Europeo reconociera también a Puigdemont y Comín como representantes comunitarios y que la justicia belga detuviera el proceso judicial sobre su extradición.

Ahora, el Parlamento vuelve a acogerse a la sentencia del TJUE para reconocer Ponsatí como parlamentaria. Lo que sí le había reconocido la JEC era la inmunidad, que ahora se ratifica definitivamente con el cargo.

