Waterloo (Bélgica)/Barcelona
El expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha condicionado este domingo su retorno a España a que el Gobierno del España "respete" su "inmunidad" como eurodiputado de JxCat en el Parlamento Europeo.
Tras reunirse en su residencia en Waterloo (Bélgica) con los siete miembros del Govern catalán designados a propuesta de JxCat, Puigdemont ha explicado en rueda de prensa que solo si el Gobierno le da garantías de que respetará su "inmunidad" podrá regresar "sin ningún tipo de riesgo".
"Lo que garantizará un retorno a la Catalunya sur es el respeto de España a la inmunidad de la que yo gozo", ha subrayado Puigdemont, que ha recordado que los exconsellers y eurodiputados de JxCat Antoni Comín y Clara Ponsatí se encuentran en su misma situación. Por ello, ha instado a Sánchez a aclarar qué piensa hacer con sus tres casos.
"Me gustaría preguntarle al señor Pedro Sánchez si piensa respetar la inmunidad europea, si piensa comportarse como presidente de un Gobierno de un país miembro de la Unión Europea, respetando las reglas de juego de la Unión Europea, o continuará habiendo una excepción española con relación al Estado de Derecho", ha dicho.
Por su parte, el vicepresidente del Govern, Jordi Puigneró, ha remarcado que la reunión que han mantenido este domingo los siete consellers de JxCat con Puigdemont deberían poder repetirla "cuanto antes mejor" en Barcelona.
En la misma línea que el expresident, Puigneró ha preguntado a Sánchez "cuándo respetará España la inmunidad del eurodiputado y presidente en el exilio Carles Puigdemont".
Para Puigneró, resulta "inadmisible" que "la Unión Europea tenga un Estado que en estos momentos no respeta la inmunidad" de los tres eurodiputados de JxCat, que "se pueden mover por toda Europa, excepto por el Estado español".
