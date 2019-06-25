Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Procés Siete presos del procés llegan a Zuera y este miércoles serán trasladados a Catalunya

Por su parte, las dos mujeres presas, la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell y la exconsellera de Trabajo Dolors Bassa, serán trasladadas directamente mañana desde la cárcel de Alcalá de Henares (Madrid I) a Catalunya.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Los siete reclusos varones del procés (el exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, los exconsellers Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Joaquim Forn y Raül Romeva, el exlíder de la ANC Jordi Sànchez y el líder de Òmnium Jordi Cuixart ), a su llegada, en

Los siete reclusos varones del procés (el exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, los exconsellers Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Joaquim Forn y Raül Romeva, el exlíder de la ANC Jordi Sànchez y el líder de Òmnium Jordi Cuixart ), a su llegada, en un autobús de la Guardia Civil. EFE

Los siete reclusos varones del procés han llegado ya a la prisión de Zuera (Zaragoza), donde dormirán esta noche, y mañana serán trasladados a Catalunya, según han indicado fuentes de Interior.

Se trata del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, los exconsellers Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Joaquim Forn y Raül Romeva; el exlíder de la ANC Jordi Sànchez y el líder de Òmnium Jordi Cuixart, que esta mañana salieron a las 9.30 horas de la cárcel madrileña de Valdemoro.

Allí pernoctaron tras ser trasladados a ese centro desde el de Soto del Real (Madrid), donde han estado recluidos mientras ha durado el juicio del proceso independentista.

El dispositivo del traslado está siendo idéntico al anterior, el que se llevó a cabo en julio de 2018

El dispositivo del traslado, al que el Tribunal Supremo dio su visto bueno el pasado viernes una vez finalizado el juicio, está siendo idéntico al anterior, el que se llevó a cabo en julio de 2018 una vez que el juez Pablo Llarena dio por concluida la instrucción del caso.

Conducidos por la Uprose, la unidad especializada de la Guardia Civil para los traslados de presos, saldrán mañana desde Zuera hacia un centro penitenciario de Catalunya, donde serán ya los Mossos d'Esquadra quienes se hagan cargo de su custodia y seguridad.

Por su parte, las dos mujeres presas, la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell y la exconsellera de Trabajo Dolors Bassa, serán trasladadas directamente mañana desde la cárcel de Alcalá de Henares (Madrid I) a Catalunya.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad