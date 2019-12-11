Público
Procés El Supremo rebaja las multas a Mundó, Vila y Borràs al descontar sus medidas cautelares

Ninguno de los tres políticos fue condenado a prisión, aunque sí que se les impuso un año y diez meses de inhabilitación por el Alto Tribunal. 

Santi Vila, Meritxell Borrás, Carles Mundó, Jordi Cuixart y Josep Rull, este lunes en el juicio al 'procés'. EFE

Santi Vila, Meritxell Borrás, Carles Mundó, sentados detrás de Jordi Cuixart durante el juicio del 'procés'. EFE

El Tribunal Supremo ha rebajado de 60.000 a 35.600 euros las multas impuestas por desobediencia en el "procés" a los exconsellers Carles Mundó y Meritxell Borràs, y a 48.400 euros a Santi Vila, al descontar el tiempo que estuvieron en prisión preventiva y las medidas cautelares que les fueron impuestas.

Según informan fuentes del alto tribunal, este es el resultado de la liquidación de condena realizada por la secretaría de la sala de causas especiales, que ha descontado de forma automática la prisión preventiva (Mundó y Borrás más de un mes y Vila, un día), la retirada del pasaporte y las comparecencias periódicas que decretó para ellos el tribunal.

Ninguno de los tres fue condenado a pena de prisión al resultar absueltos del delito de malversación, si bien el tribunal les condenó a un año y ocho meses de inhabilitación y a 10 meses de multa con una cuota diaria de 200 euros, que da un total de 60.000 euros.

De esa cantidad, Mundó y Borràs deberán pagar 35.600 al descontárseles 66 días de multa por el tiempo que estuvieron en prisión preventiva, 46 días por la retirada del pasaporte y 10 por las comparecencias en el juzgado.

Santi Vila solo pasó un día en prisión y por ese concepto se le rebajan dos días de multa, a lo que suman el resto de descuentos aplicados a sus compañeros por las otras medidas cautelares. En total su multa se rebaja en 58 días, es decir, en 11.600 euros, por lo que el exconseller deberá abonar 48.400. 

