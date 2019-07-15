El Tribunal Supremo ha denegado la petición del líder del grupo municipal de JxCat, el exconseller de Interior Joaquim Forn, de salir de prisión para asistir este martes al pleno del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona.

La Sala sigue el criterio de la Fiscalía y desestima en una providencia la solicitud de Forn al entender que "el permiso solicitado no reviste el carácter de extraordinario" y ante "la necesidad de preservar los fines del proceso penal, en un momento en que ya ha finalizado el juicio".

Forn, que está en la cárcel de Brians-2 en Sant Esteve de Sesrovires (Barcelona) a la espera de la sentencia del procés, solicitó asistir este martes al pleno municipal de reparto de cargos de responsabilidad en el consistorio. Incluso, la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, pidió que se le autorizara a asistir al pleno "en entendimiento de que se trata del ejercicio de una función que forma parte del estatuto jurídico que le corresponde como miembro de la Corporación municipal".

No se concede el permiso ante "la necesidad de preservar los fines del proceso penal, en un momento en que ya ha finalizado el juicio"

Forn, que preside el grupo municipal de JXCat, no está suspendido y en junio el Supremo le autorizó a cumplimentar los trámites para adquirir la condición de concejal y asistir al pleno de investidura. Pero en esta ocasión el Supremo no le concede ese permiso, como pedía el Ministerio Fiscal que señaló en un escrito que "no puede ni debe permitirse el retorno de Joaquim Forn a escenarios públicos que permitan operar con los mismos o similares instrumentos jurídicos que los que en su día fueron utilizados para combatir del Estado de derecho y vulnerar la norma constitucional".

"Un permiso penitenciario como el que se solicita pondría en riesgo la vigencia del ordenamiento jurídico en un contexto social y político similar a aquel en el que actuó el investigado y alteraría muy probablemente la convivencia ciudadana", añade.