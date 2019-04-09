El mayor de los Mossos d'Esquadra Josep Lluís Trapero asegura que "no ha participado, no ha intervenido y no ha compartido" el plan independentista "ideado" por el Gobierno de Carles Puigdemont y del referéndum "ilegal" del 1 de octubre de 2017 y garantiza que siempre ha actuado "desde el más riguroso respeto al orden jurídico constitucional, obedeciendo y cumpliendo los mandatos judiciales".

Así lo manifiesta el que fuera jefe de los Mossos en el escrito de defensa al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press y que ha remitido a la Audiencia Nacional, donde próximamente será juzgado por la actuación de la policía autonómica durante el proceso independentista catalán. La Fiscalía pide para él 11 años de prisión por un delito de rebelión.

Tal y como ya afirmó en su declaración como testigo en el juicio que se está celebrando en el Tribunal Supremo, Trapero reitera en su escrito que no ha puesto "jamás el cuerpo de los Mossos d'Esquadra al servicio de los intereses políticos secesionistas", y que los exdirigentes catalanes conocían esta "postura inequívoca".

También ha remarcado una vez más que el coronel de la Guardia Civil Diego Pérez de los Cobos, coordinador del dispositivo policial del 1-O, conocía el plan propuesto por los Mossos para ese día, consistente en el envío de binomios a más de 2.000 centros de votación, y que no presentó ninguna objeción al respecto.

(Habrá ampliación)