Madrid
El Tribunal Supremo (TS) ha confirmado que la Universidad Pompeu Fabra (UPF) vulneró el principio de neutralidad política al aprobar un manifiesto en el que rechazaba la condena de los líderes del procés y pedía su libertad. La Sala III del Tribunal Supremo desestima en su sentencia el recurso contencioso-administrativo presentado por la UPF contra el acuerdo de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de 20 de noviembre de 2019, ha informado el alto tribunal.
Entonces, la JEC determinó que el manifiesto aprobado por el claustro de la UPF el 24 de octubre de 2019 con relación a los presos de la causa del procés "vulneró el principio de neutralidad política consagrado en el artículo 130.1 de la Constitución, así como la Ley Orgánica del Régimen Electoral General (LOREG)".
El TS confirma que "la adopción por el claustro de la citada institución pública del acuerdo concernido en período electoral conculcó el art. 50.2 de la LOREG, que veda la utilización de expresiones coincidentes con las utilizadas por alguna de las entidades políticas concurrentes a las elecciones, y el artículo 103.1 de la Constitución, pues se apartó de la objetividad que debe presidir su actuación".
Los magistrados indican, asimismo, que "la naturaleza representativa" del claustro universitario de la Universidad Pompeu Fabra "ha de atenerse a los fines que le atribuye la legislación y a su indiscutible financiación pública".
Añade que "un acuerdo del tenor del aquí concernido no encuentra cobertura en la autonomía universitaria, ni tampoco en la pretendida libertad ideológica y de expresión que defiende la Universidad Pompeu Fabra".
La Sala expone también que, "como ha recordado el Tribunal Constitucional, los titulares de este derecho subjetivo en que se traduce al lenguaje jurídico la libertad de expresión en cualquiera de sus manifestaciones somos todos los ciudadanos", por lo que "no puede predicarse de una Administración Pública que carece de libertad ideológica, pues ha de servir con objetividad a los intereses generales, sin entrar en el juego partidista"
