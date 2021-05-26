madridActualizado:
La Plataforma en Defensa de Libertad de Información (PDLI) ha denunciado este miércoles la opacidad del Gobierno en la tramitación de la reforma de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. La norma, conocida como Ley Uribes en referencia al ministro de Cultura y Deportes, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, será modificada de manera inminente y por Real Decreto Ley, es decir, si tener que pasar antes por el filtro del Congreso de los Diputados.
La norma aborda cuestiones como la polémica directiva de copyright, que en su momento ya fue rechazada por la PDLI y que marca de forma exhaustiva qué se puede y qué no se puede compartir en público en función de quién sea el dueño de los contenidos. "Nos parece inaceptable que esta Ley Uribes que va a imponer la censura previa en internet, el control de contenidos por robos (filtros automáticos), sin garantizar la revisión humana ni el control judicial se apruebe sin transparencia en el proceso y mediante Real Decreto", ha señalado el director legal de la entidad, Carlos Sánchez Almeida.
Del mismo modo, la PDLI ha destacado el alto impacto de esta norma, que afectará a la producción en redes sociales de cualquier ciudadano, de los artistas y de los medios de comunicación. "Se está tocando la libertad de expresión y la libertad de información en internet, dos derechos fundamentales que van a verse afectados", ha explicado Sánchez Almeida.
La PDLI también recuerda que se "está imponiendo la censura privada, la de las Plataformas" y que ello "no puede hacerse sin transparencia y sin un debate parlamentario. Nos acerca más a Bielorrusia que a un estado de derecho de la Unión Europea", ha sentenciado Sánchez Almeida.
