El ministro de Sanidad comparece ante el Congreso para solicitar a los grupos parlamentarios la prórroga del estado de alarma hasta el 9 de mayo. "El Gobierno es consciente de que la ciudadanía está cansada de sacrificios, pero no es el momento de relajar medidas", insiste Salvador Illa.

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, este jueves en el Congreso — Zipi / EFE

"No es momento de relajar medidas. Los próximos meses serán muy duros". El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha advertido este jueves ante el Congreso que "no es el momento de relajar medidas", y ha anticipado que el invierno y las fiestas de Navidad que se aproximan serán distintas y estarán marcadas por el coronavirus, por lo que la ciudadanía deberá adaptarse a esta situación.

Illa comparece en la Cámara Baja para solicitar a los grupos parlamentarios la prórroga del estado de alarma decretado el pasado domingo hasta el 9 de mayo, una situación excepcional que, tras aprobarse este jueves, tendrá una duración de seis meses, aunque se revisará en marzo, cuando se valorará si el contexto sanitario permite salir de la alarma.

"El Gobierno es consciente de que la ciudadanía está cansada de sacrificios, de no poder hacer lo que hacía antes, pero no es el momento de relajar medidas. Los próximos meses serán muy duros. Llega un invierno largo y unas fiestas distintas a las que nos tendremos que adaptar, pero se trata de proteger a los más vulnerables y a los profesionales sanitarios", ha insistido el ministro.

