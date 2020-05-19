El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha arremetido este martes contra el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez por, según él, la "subasta de votos" para la prórroga del estado de alarma, que a su parecer incluye "pujas separatistas" como "retomar la mesa por la independencia y sacar de la cárcel a terroristas de ETA", una afirmación que ha sido criticada por víctimas de la banda terrorista.

Casado se ha hecho eco de unas informaciones publicadas en medios relativas a que el Gobierno ha acercado a tres presos de la banda terrorista. "La subasta de votos para prorrogar el estado de alarma recibe sus pujas separatistas: retomar la mesa por la independencia y sacar de la cárcel a terroristas de ETA", ha asegurado Casado en un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter.

Varias víctimas de ETA han afeado a Casado por utilizar a el acercamiento de los presos etarras, entre los que se encuentra Francisco José Ramada Estévez -el secuestrador de Delclaux y Aldaya-, para criticar al Gobierno. "Ha encontrado la conexión entre el virus y ETA", ha señalado en un apunte de la red social Josu Elespe, hijo de Froilán Elespe, edil de PSE asesinado por ETA.

"Tu discurso aburre. Cambia de pista", ha reprochado Maria Jauregi, hija del exgobernador civil de Gipuzkoa del PSE Juan María Jáuregui que fue asesinado por ETA en el año 2000. En esta línea, Gorka Landaburu ha ironizado en Twitter: "La Covid19 es también ETA!! Esta no me la esperaba...". El periodista fue víctima de un atentado cometido por la organización terrorista hace precisamente 19 años.



El discurso del PP para atacar al Gobierno de Sánchez no se entiende sin la mención a ETA. Tanto el líder de la formación conservadora como varios cargos han empleado este asunto en mítines y en el Congreso de los Diputados. Por ejemplo, la diputada del PP Teresa Jiménez Becerril dijo durante la primera sesión del Pleno de Investidura en enero que ETA "no está acabada". Unas declaraciones que María Jáuregui también afeó: "Mi aita también estaría feliz, Pablo Casado, porque ETA no existe, porque vamos a tener un Gobierno de izquierdas y porque era un firme defensor del diálogo".