En la tarde de este miércoles, las direcciones de empresarios y sindicatos tomarán una decisión ante la última propuesta del Ministerio de Trabajo, en la que se ha incrementado el porcentaje de las exenciones de cotización a la Seguridad Social.

Imagen de archivo de los presidentes de la patronal, la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, y los secretarios generales de CCOO y UGT.

madrid

Actualizado:

Alejandro lópez de miguel / manuel sánchez

Gobierno, sindicatos y patronal están a punto de alcanzar un acuerdo para extender los ERTE hasta el 30 de septiembre, según fuentes de la negociación consultadas por Público.

En al quinta reunión en algo más de una semana, celebrada este miércoles, el Ministerio de Trabajo mejoró su anterior propuesta en lo referente a las exenciones de las cotizaciones a la Seguridad Social. Es la quinta, tras recoger parte de las reclamaciones de sindicaros y patronal. 

Sindicatos y patronal deben consultar con sus respectivas organizaciones este mismo miércoles

La nueva oferta ha sido bien acogida por los agentes sociales. No obstante, sindicatos y empresarios todavía no han dado su apoyo definitivo, y deberán consultar con sus respectivas organizaciones a lo largo de la tarde antes de dar luz verde. Se espera que esta confirmación llegue a lo largo del día.

En todo caso, ambas partes han quedado en reunirse de nuevo para ver si cierran definitivamente el acuerdo, y que de esta forma pueda ser aprobado el próximo viernes en un Consejo de Ministros extraordinario, siempre según distintas fuentes del diálogo social. 

Una de las novedades radica en que la nueva propuesta contempla cómo revertiría en las empresas el escenario de un posible rebrote. La idea de tener en cuenta esta cuestión había sobrevolado en anteriores reuniones, si bien ha sido este miércoles cuando ha cobrado cuerpo. 

El Ministerio de Yolanda Díaz, por su parte, siempre ha insistido en su voluntad de llegar a un acuerdo. Por ello decidió hace diez días esperar y no llevar el decreto sobre los ERTE que ya tenía redactado al Consejo de Ministros, y por eso mismo hizo lo propio este lunes. La actual regulación sobre los ERTE estará en vigor hasta el 30 de junio, de no verse prolongada.

