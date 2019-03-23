Unas 3.500 personas, según la Guardia Urbana, han participado este sábado en una manifestación en el centro de Barcelona bajo el lema "Stop Vox" y contra el racismo, con la presencia de representantes de diversas entidades y de fuerzas políticas como JxCat, ERC, PSC, comunes o CUP.
Durante la movilización, que ha recorrido esta tarde el Passeig de Gràcia, se han escuchado consignas contra Vox y sus dirigentes, como "Santiago Abascal criminal" o "Vox, fascistas, sois unos terroristas".
También cánticos contra la Ley de Extranjería u otros que señalaban que "ninguna persona es ilegal", y se ha repetido diversas veces el lema antifascista "no pasarán".
La manifestación la han encabezado los lemas "Stop Vox" y "World against racism" (El mundo contra el racismo) en la pancarta principal, sostenidos por diversos activistas antirracistas, y unos metros más atrás se han situado caras más conocidas para el gran público, como representantes políticos o sociales.
Entre ellos el conseller de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias, Chakir el Homrani (ERC), el secretario de Igualdad, Migraciones y Ciudadanía de la Generalitat, Oriol Amorós (ERC), el candidato de los comunes a las generales Gerardo Pisarello, el candidato de la coalición ERC-Sobiranistes al 28A Joan Josep Nuet, y los diputados autonómicos Francesc de Dalmases (JxCat), Ferran Pedret (PSC-Units) y Natàlia Sànchez (CUP).
También han participado en la marcha los líderes sindicales Camil Ros (UGT), Javier Pacheco (CCOO) y Ramon Font (USTEC), o el vicepresidente de Òmnium Cultural, Marcel Mauri.
Los manifestantes han portado banderas de diverso tipo, entre las que se han visto comunistas, "estelades", republicanas y otras del colectivo LGTBI.
Algunos de los carteles que han sostenido los manifestantes condenaban la islamofobia o el "racismo institucional" del Estado.
La marcha ha concluido en el Passeig de Gràcia a la altura de la Gran Vía, donde en el escenario han tomado la palabra varias personas: la cantautora Rosa Sánchez o las activistas Aouatif El Antit y Hind Rhora Zerroudi, miembros de la asociación de ex MENA, que reúne a personas que han sido Menores Extranjeros No Acompañados.
Estas dos últimas se han encargado de leer el manifiesto de la marcha, que condena "el grave intento de volver a un pasado más opresivo", así como "el nacionalismo ultra y excluyente de Vox".
Y también aspectos como "las devoluciones en caliente" de migrantes, los muertos en el Mediterráneo, la islamofobia de los medios o las identificaciones de los cuerpos policiales a personas migrantes.
El acto lo ha cerrado Marina Morante, de la plataforma Unidad Contra el Fascismo y el Racismo (UCFR), integrada por 650 entidades de todo tipo.
