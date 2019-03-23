Público
Protesta contra la ultraderecha Arranca en Barcelona la manifestación contra el racismo y para "frenar" a Vox

La concentración, que ha arrancado en el cruce de Passeig de Gràcia con Diagonal y que bajará hasta Gran Vía, está convocada por la plataforma Unidad contra el fascismo y el racismo.

La manifestación con el lema "Stop Vox" y contra el racismo ha comenzado este sábado, pasadas las 17.30 horas, en el Passeig de Gràcia de Barcelona con la participación de representantes de diversas entidades y de fuerzas políticas como JxCat, ERC, comunes y CUP.

La concentración, que ha arrancado en el cruce de Passeig de Gràcia con Diagonal y que bajará hasta Gran Vía, está convocada por la plataforma Unidad contra el fascismo y el racismo, que aglutina a unas 650 entidades de diversa índole.

Entre los asistentes se encuentran el conseller de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias, Chakir el Homrani (ERC); el secretario de Igualdad, Migraciones y Ciudadanía de la Generalitat, Oriol Amoròs (ERC;, el candidato de los comunes a las generales Gerardo Pisarello, el candidato de la coalición ERC-Sobiranistes al 28A Joan Josep Nuet y los diputados autonómicos Francesc de Dalmases (JxCat) y Natàlia Sànchez (CUP).

También participan en la marcha los líderes sindicales Camil Ros (UGT), Javier Pacheco (CCOO) y Ramon Font (Ustec).

En la manifestación, que avanza con los lemas "Stop vox" y "World against racism" (El mundo contra el racismo) en la pancarta principal, son visibles banderas republicanas, esteladas y del movimiento LGTBI.

