La jornada viene precedida por unas polémicas declaraciones de  Emmanuel Macron, quien lamentó que "demasiados franceses" carecen del "sentido del esfuerzo".

Manifestantes de los chalecos amarillos salen a las calles de Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Decenas de "chalecos amarillos" se congregan ya en diferentes puntos de Francia, especialmente en París y Bourges (centro), para el noveno sábado de protestas convocado por ese movimiento. Tras los disturbios de la semana pasada, el Ministerio del Interior francés ha optado por volver a desplegar un enorme dispositivo policial, con 80.000 agentes movilizados en todos el país, 5.000 de ellos en París.

La avenida de los Campos Elíseos se encuentra cortada por una valla de lado a lado y, a las 09.00 (08.00 GMT) no se había personado ningún "chaleco amarillo" en el lugar, a diferencia de otras convocatorias.

Sin embargo, en la zona de Bercy, frente al Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas, ya había varios manifestantes congregándose con normalidad y rodeados por el cordón de policías antidisturbios, que controlaban los bolsos y mochilas para acceder al lugar. Las autoridades han cortado al tráfico un buen número de calles en torno a la plaza de la República y a la Estación del Norte, ante las concentraciones previstas en esa parte del este de la ciudad.

Los "chalecos amarillos" han llamado a reunirse este sábado en la pequeña ciudad de Bourges, en el centro geográfico de Francia, para facilitar su participación a los manifestantes que vienen de provincias.

La jornada, además, viene precedida por unas polémicas declaraciones del presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, quien anoche lamentó que "demasiados franceses" carecen del "sentido del esfuerzo", lo que impide que el país recupere su fuerza y su cohesión.

La policía teme que haya un repunte de la participación en las protestas, después de la tregua navideña, y que se superen los 50.000 manifestantes registrados el pasado sábado. El primer ministro, Édouard Philippe, anunció el pasado lunes, después de los disturbios del sábado, que el Gobierno legislará para sancionar a los participantes en manifestaciones no declaradas y para crear un registro de agitadores, de forma que se les pueda impedir su presencia en las protestas.

