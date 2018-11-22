Público
Protocolo anticontaminación El Ayuntamiento de Madrid anula el protocolo anticontaminación temporalmente

El Consistorio se ha visto obligado a echar para atrás, de forma momentánea, el duro protocolo para luchar contra la contaminación en la capital debido a un error en el trámite.

Madrid mantiene activado el protocolo anticontaminación también este domingo. /EP

Un cartel luminoso recomienda a los conductores la utilización del transporte público. /EP

La Junta de Gobierno ha anulado este jueves de manera temporal, durante diez días hábiles, el endurecido protocolo anticontaminación, aprobado el pasado mes de octubre, para responder a un trámite administrativo regional, según han informado fuentes municipales.

La Comunidad envió un requerimiento al Ayuntamiento al considerar que en el protocolo faltaban algunos trámites con los que el Consistorio creía que sí había cumplido. Concretamente se trataba de que el Ayuntamiento había enviado el protocolo antes del periodo de alegaciones y desde Sol señalaron que tenían que haberlo hecho después.

Es por eso que la Junta ha tomado la decisión de anular durante diez días el protocolo reforzado en octubre y enviarlo a la Comunidad para que haga las observaciones que considere conservando todos los trámites realizados, como el periodo de alegaciones públicas. Pasados esos diez días, el nuevo protocolo volverá a la Junta de Gobierno para activarlo de nuevo.

Mientras tanto vuelve a entrar en vigor el anterior protocolo de contaminación. El Ayuntamiento ha lamentado las "continuas trabas de la Comunidad" y cree que se cumplió con lo establecido, pero no se quiere entrar en una discusión burocrática porque "lo que está en juego es la salud de la gente"."

