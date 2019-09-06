Público
PSOE La alcaldesa de Móstoles contrata a su hermana para llevar las redes sociales por 52.000 euros

"Stop dedazos", han pedido desde Ciudadanos. Fuentes municipales han señalado que "para los puestos de funcionarios eventuales (cargos de confianza), se selecciona a personas con la capacitación y experiencia suficientes".

07/02/2018 - La socialista Noelia Posse, alcaldesa de Móstoles durante su investidura. / EUROPA PRESS - KEA

La Junta de Gobierno del Ayuntamiento de Móstoles aprobó el pasado 29 de agosto el nombramiento de la nueva coordinadora de mensajes y redes sociales del Consistorio, un cargo de libre designación que tiene una remuneración anual de 52.000 euros. Según recoge el decreto de Alcaldía, el cargo creado será ocupado por la hermana de la actual alcaldesa, Noelia Posse (PSOE).

De esta forma, según se explica en el texto, Laura Posse ha sido designada para el puesto como "personal funcionario de empleo eventual", de conformidad a lo establecido en el artículo 104.2 de la Ley 7/1985, de 2 de abril, de Bases de Régimen Local y de acuerdo con lo previsto en el artículo 104 (bis), 1 f) de la misma Ley de Bases.

Algo que han criticado desde Ciudadanos en sus redes sociales, tildando el hecho de "nepotismo". "El Ayuntamiento de Móstoles no puede ser una agencia de colocación para amigos y familiares del PSOE de Móstoles. Stop dedazos", ha recalcado.

Por su parte, fuentes municipales han señalado que "para los puestos de funcionarios eventuales (cargos de confianza), se selecciona a personas con la capacitación y experiencia suficientes, como en el resto de administraciones públicas".

