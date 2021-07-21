El PSOE aumenta su ventaja sobre el PP según un CIS que refleja parcialmente la remodelación del Gobierno

Actualizado:
El PSOE ampliaría su ventaja sobre el PP tras la remodelación impulsada en el Gobierno el pasado 10 de julio, según el barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS). Los socialistas mantendrían la primera plaza con un 28,6% en estimación de voto, lo que supone 1,2 puntos más de lo que obtuvieron en el anterior barómetro. Por su parte, el PP de Pablo Casado perdería medio punto y se quedaría con el 23,4% de los sufragios.
La encuesta, elaborada entre los pasados 2 y el 15 de julio, recoge parte del impacto de la remodelación en el Ejecutivo que preside Pedro Sánchez, ya sin miembros de peso de su Gobierno como la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo y el ministro de Industria, José Luis Ábalos, entre otros. Según el presidente del organismo, José Félix Tezanos, los datos muestran "que la opinión pública valora muy positivamente estos cambios" y que contribuyen a "mejorar la imagen del Gobierno".
Por su parte, Vox ganaría seis décimas y recortaría distancias con el PP al quedarse con el 13,6% del voto, en tanto que Unidas Podemos, ya sin Pablo Iglesias como líder, perdería la mayor parte de lo que subió en el anterior barómetro: pasaría del 12% al 10,6% en intención de voto. Ciudadanos empeoraría ligeramente sus resultados, del 5,7 al 5,5%, aunque la encuesta no recoge el impacto de la convención celebrada el pasado fin de semana.
Mas País, la formación que preside Íñigo Errejón, también perdería cuatro décimas hasta situarse en el 3,7% de los votos, al igual que Esquerra Republicana, que pasaría del 3,6% al 3,3%. Se trata del último barómetro del curso político y Sánchez se mantiene en primera plaza como favorito a la presidencia del Gobierno, seguido de Pablo Casado, al que solo le separa un punto de la tercera en disputa, la vicepresidenta Yolanda Díaz.
