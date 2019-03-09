Público
PSOE Císcar, de 72 años, renuncia a ser candidato al Senado tras 40 años en cargos públicos

Licenciado en Derecho, Cipriá Císcar Casabán fue alcalde de Picanya entre 1976 y 1983, para posteriormente ser secretario de organización del PSOE entre 1997 y el 2000.

Ciprià Císcar, en una foto de archivo. EFE

Ciprià Císcar, quien fuera secretario de Organización del PSOE y hasta ahora diputado socialista en el Congreso de los Diputados, ha renunciado a ser candidato socialista al Senado por la provincia de Valencia en las próximas elecciones del 28 de abril, con lo que de momento pone fin a una larga etapa de más de 40 años en cargos públicos y de partido, tanto en el PSPV como en el PSOE.

Císcar, de 72 años, ha hecho pública su decisión durante el Comité Nacional del PSPV-PSOE celebrado este sábado en Valencia, en el que se han aprobado las candidaturas de los socialistas valencianos al Congreso y Senado, así como a las elecciones autonómicas a Corts Valencianes, del 26 de mayo, han informado fuentes del partido.

Tras esta decisión, la secretaria provincial del PSPV-Valencia, Mercedes Caballero, ha destacado el compromiso político de Ciprià Ciscar con los intereses de las valencianas y valencianos, y con los valores del socialismo al asegurar que, a lo largo de su trayectoria política, "ha sabido siempre combinar el valencianismo político del PSPV con el proyecto federal del PSOE".

Caballero ha agregado que "seguramente Ciprià ha sido un adelantado a su tiempo, y ha defendido todo aquello que ahora estamos defendiendo desde el socialismo valenciano, por eso será siempre para nosotras y nosotros un referente. Y, por eso, hoy le damos las gracias por el trabajo realizado y por ayudarnos con su ejemplo a construir ese valencianismo político tan necesario para nuestra tierra".

Licenciado en Derecho, Cipriá Císcar Casabán fue alcalde de Picanya (1976-1983), diputado provincial (1981-1983), diputado autonómico y conseller de Cultura y Educación (1983-1989), diputado al Congreso (1989-2019) y secretario de organización del PSOE (1997-2000), entre otros cargos institucionales y de partido.

