PSOE, Compromís y Podemos desbloquean el acuerdo para el nuevo Gobierno valenciano

Los líderes del PSPV-PSOE, Compromís y Unides Podem-EU han alcanzado un principio de acuerdo para reeditar el pacto de gobierno de la izquierda en la Generalitat Valenciana e investir a Ximo Puig como president, tras conseguir Unides Podem dos consellerias, una de ellas con rango de vicepresidencia con competencias en materia de medio ambiente.
Así lo han acordado el actual president de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig (PSPV-PSOE); la vicepresidenta, Mónica Oltra (Compromís); y el líder de Unides Podem-EU, Rubén Martínez Dalmau, en una reunión mantenida a primera hora de este miércoles en el Palau de la Generalitat, minutos antes del inicio del debate de investidura.
A primera hora de la tarde de ayer, Unides Podem-EU abandonó la mesa de negociaciones al no estar de acuerdo con el reparto de competencias que les correspondía.
El acuerdo alcanzado esta mañana está previsto que se firme esta tarde en Alicante, por lo que la sesión de investidura que ha comenzado a las 10.10 horas se suspenderá tras el discurso inicial de Ximo Puig, y se retomará mañana jueves con las intervenciones de los grupos parlamentarios y la votación, en la que Puig tendrá garantizados los 52 votos que suman PSPV, Compromís y Unides Podem-EU.
Según han informado fuentes de la negociación, Unides Podem asumirá las Consellerias de Transparencia y Vivienda, esta última con rango de vicepresidencia y desde la que se coordinará una comisión delegada encargada de "las políticas verdes" del ejecutivo.
A su llegada a Les Corts Valencianes para el pleno de investidura, Mónica Oltra ha asegurado que el acuerdo "está hilvanado" y lo que queda por cerrar es "el pespunte más fino", pero está segura de que las negociaciones llegarán a buen puerto y habrá "un buen gobierno para los valencianos y valencianas y para que la política siga siendo una herramienta útil". Para el vicesecretario general del PSPV-PSOE y portavoz en Les Corts Valencianes, Manolo Mata, el acuerdo es "muy razonable".
De esta manera, el nuevo ejecutivo tendrá doce Consellerias (dos más que ahora), de las que el PSPV tendrá seis (una más), Compromís cuatro (una menos), y Unides Podem, que en la pasada legislatura apoyó al Gobierno valenciano desde el Parlamento pero sin formar parte del Ejecutivo, entrará con dos.
